Cove Rangers have been over the course before when it comes to closing out a league season with success.

For Blair Yule and his Cove colleagues, the territory they currently find themselves in is familiar, albeit with the stakes a little higher than before.

Their game against Falkirk tomorrow may not have a decisive impact on their promotion aspirations, but will give them a huge lift for the pivotal season run-in.

“For as long as I remember at Cove it’s always been a pretty successful club,” said Yule. “How we’ve done the last few years, that experience will certainly stand us in good stead.

“Whatever happens on Saturday, we know it’s not the be-all and end-all. We’ve still got plenty of games to think about after this and hopefully pick up enough points to finish the season really well.

“The play-off places would be nice because we’re still new to this league. At this stage you’ve got two big focuses: the play-offs and the league (title). We know where we are as a team in this league, we’ve played everyone now, and after the split we’ll be going against the top teams who’ve earned the right to be there.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

“It’s not going to be anything we’re unsure about or unknown to us. We’re aware of what’s ahead of us and we’re looking to continue to do what we’ve been doing.”

Cove have won back-to-back promotions, with Highland League and League Two title successes in the bag, and have adapted well to life in League One.

“It has been a little surprising,” he added. “Everyone at Cove believed we could do well, but it probably wasn’t until before the last break that we got a bit of time to reflect and realise this has been good so far.

“It’s not to say we’re quite happy with where we are – there’s no point sitting back now and we’re looking to push on.”

Should Paul Hartley’s side win on Saturday, they will go level with the Bairns at the summit of the table.

But there is still the likelihood of a significant swing when the league splits in two later this month.

“It will definitely inspire us a bit more, but, at the same time, we’ve come back and focused on the games ahead of us,” said Yule. “There’s so many so soon, there’s no other way to look at it.

“It’s going to be quite a big game, but it’s not the last game of the season. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing and get a good result. If not, there’s still a lot of time yet and the split is coming up.”