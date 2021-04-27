Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle draw 2-2 in thrilling League One clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle drew 2-2 in a thrilling encounter between two of the sides in the thick of the League One promotion race.

Zak Rudden had put Partick in front in the first half only for Rory McAllister to level from the penalty spot.

Ryan Strachan had edged the hosts in front with a sensational long-range finish only for Scott Tiffoney to immediately peg them back.

The draw sees Cove move up to second in League One but keeps them four points off the league-leading Jags.

Cove made two changes from the 2-2 draw with Falkirk, with McAllister and Strachan coming into the side for Seb Ross and Daniel Higgins.

In the previous meeting between the two sides at the Balmoral Stadium McAllister grabbed a late winner, however it was Thistle to the fore early in this one.

Tiffoney’s free-kick from the left was low across the six-yard box and Rudden was on hand to touch it into the bottom corner.

A fraught and tenacious contest was levelled up on 21 minutes with the home side awarded a penalty by referee Craig Napier.

Cove recycled a free-kick towards the right-hand side of the area where Scott Ross was caught by a retreating Steven Bell. McAllister took over duties from the spot and sent goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon the wrong way.

Thistle almost responded immediately through Brian Graham but he planted his header straight at Stuart McKenzie from Rudden’s cross.

McKenzie kept the scores level with a point-blank save nine minutes before the break, blocking a low Rudden strike with his feet after Strachan had miscontrolled Conor Murray’s cross.

Cove were getting some joy down the right through Blair Yule and McAllister was a constant goal threat, seeing another chance smothered by Sneddon before the break.

The tempo eased little from the start of the second half and Cove had a fortunate escape, with Ross Graham on hand to clear off the line after Tiffoney’s cross ricocheted off Adam Livingstone and headed goalwards.

Cove almost crept in front through McAllister, however his free-kick flashed low past the post after Bell had scythed down Megginson.

McAllister was replaced by youngster Connor Smith for the final 15 minutes as Cove probed for a winner, with their next goal coming in spectacular fashion.

With a Cove attack breaking down the ball broke to Strachan, who was not closed down. The defender was allowed to advance and was not closed down, before striking from 30 yards beyond Sneddon.

The lead lasted for all of 60 seconds, with Thistle heading straight down the other end and Tiffoney rifling beyond McKenzie from the right side of the area.

Substitute James Penrice nearly had the visitors ahead with what would have been another wonder-goal. He seized on a mis-placed pass from Blair Yule and took a first-time shot from the edge of the area; with McKenzie stranded the ball cannoned back off the upright.

Cove hearts were in mouths in stoppage-time when Ross MacIver’s header slipped through McKenzie’s grasp, only for Strachan to hack clear to save a point.