Paul Hartley heaped praise on his Cove Rangers as they drew 2-2 with Partick Thistle in their latest League One promotion tussle.

For the second game running, Cove delivered an impressive display against full-time opponents and remain in the thick of the play-off places.

Zak Rudden put Thistle in front early on only for Rory McAllister to level from the penalty spot, after Scott Ross had been fouled by Steven Bell.

Ryan Strachan put Cove in front in the second half with a spectacular long-range finish only for Scott Tiffoney to level immediately for the visitors.

The Aberdeen side have come through two games against full-time opponents in three days, after drawing 2-2 with Falkirk at the weekend, and now head to Montrose tomorrow night before their final game at home to Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Hartley said: “I’m really proud of the players and the way they went about their business. It was end-to-end at times and the game was stretched but I thought we played well.

“It wasn’t so much enjoyable from the touchline as you go through the emotions of the 90 minutes. But the players were terrific; they keep going and have a really good attitude to how they train and perform.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

“They’ve been constant with games over the last couple of weeks and not had any time to train. I’m really proud of how they played and it’s another point on the board.

“We’ve just got to keep it going and you never know what could happen.”

In a thoroughly entertaining clash at the Balmoral Stadium, both sides kept up a high intensity throughout the 90 minutes despite a punishing run of fixtures since returning on March 20.

Hartley is proud of the club’s record against full-time opponents, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 loss at Falkirk earlier in the season.

He said: “We’ve matched the full-time clubs. It’s been a great effort from day one since we came into the club. This season has been different with it being stop-start, so we can only be proud of the players.

“We’ve not lost to Airdrie, who are full-time, so we’re more than a match for anyone on their day. We’re strong at home and don’t like getting beat here.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

“It’s still not secure (top four) so we’ve still got work to do. If we can’t get promotion then we’ll have a go in the play-offs that’s for sure, if we get there.”

The draw means the gap stays at four points to the league-leading Jags, with Ian McCall’s side facing Falkirk tomorrow when Cove are at Links Park.

The way the schedule works out means Cove will have the final matchday – May 4 – free and it would give a week to prepare for a potential play-off game.

Hartley added: “It would be good for the lads. They need a wee break from it, after Saturday’s game. They’re going to have to put a lot of work in Thursday and again on Saturday.”