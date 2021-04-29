Cove Rangers have proven big-game mentality, says Ryan Strachan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Strachan reckons Cove Rangers’ record against full-time opposition in League One shows they have the mentality for big games.

Cove have lost just once in eight league fixtures against full-time opponents this season, which came in a 1-0 defeat against Falkirk in November.

They have beaten the Bairns at home and drew away last weekend, while they have two draws and a victory over leaders Partick Thistle. They have also taken four points off Airdrieonians from two games this season.

Paul Hartley’s side remain in the thick of the promotion hunt with two games left, starting at Montrose tonight.

Strachan, who scored a spectacular long-range effort against the Jags on Tuesday, believes they have shown they can mix it with the best.

76’ | #CRFC 2-1 PTFC WHAT A GOAL!! Ryan Strachan with an unstoppable strike to give us the lead!!#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/HaSBPdr2vS — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 27, 2021

He said: “We’ve had eight full-time teams we’ve played this season and lost just once. It’s a really fit group of guys and it’s also a mentality thing in this group. We’ve got some big players in this group and when the going gets tough, they stand up to it.

“There is no bigger time to shine than play-offs. The last time we were in them we dominated all four games.

“It’s a different challenge this time – it’s better teams, full-time teams – but the main focus is now to be top four.

“We’ve still got a slim chance of getting (automatic) promotion but top four is a great achievement and we need to be fresh for what’s ahead.”

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Cove are yet to take a point off Montrose this season, losing at home in December and 1-0 last week at Links Park.

The Aberdeen outfit return to Angus tonight before finishing their split fixtures at home to Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Strachan added: “Momentum is key because since we’ve been back we’ve had about 10 games and lost one. We’ve been in winning positions in all of our draws, apart from the first Partick game.

“Momentum is key going into the next two games and the play-offs, if we get them.”

Strachan felt Cove deserved more than a point from Tuesday’s game, in what was an enthralling contest at the Balmoral Stadium.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Zak Rudden put Partick in front before Rory McAllister levelled from the penalty spot. Strachan’s wonder-goal put Cove in front but Scott Tiffoney immediately levelled for the visitors.

Strachan said: “I think we deserved all three points. The commitment and quality from the lads was different class – it has been for the last three years.

“As disappointed as we are, we’ve had a decent enough season and we’ll recover for Thursday.

“I took a touch and I was going to slip it out wide. The opportunity presented itself; I think it was the centre-half who faked to come and didn’t so I just let loose.”