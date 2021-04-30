Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Paul Hartley has his sights set on securing second spot after his Cove Rangers side confirmed their place in the League One play-offs by beating Montrose 2-0.

A drama-free evening at Links Park, which was aided by a brace from captain and leading scorer Mitch Megginson, puts Cove four points clear in second place.

Falkirk’s 5-0 drubbing at the hands of champions Partick Thistle sees them drop down to fourth, level on points with Airdrieonians who visit the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow.

Cove have now lost just once in 10 league games since returning to action on March 20 and they will be in with a fighting chance of promotion to the Championship.

That bid will be helped by finishing second, with victory on Saturday enough to confirm their place as best of the rest.

Hartley said: “Our aim now is to try and finish second. We’ve given ourselves a chance and I can honestly say I’m really proud of the players.

FT | MFC 0-2 #CRFC It’s two goals from Mitchel and we leave Links Park with all three points!#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/qdqLtCfZi6 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 29, 2021

“It’ll be a tough game against Airdrie but whatever happens, we’re guaranteed play-offs.

“Well done to Partick Thistle, they’ve been on such a good run. But our players have been magnificent with what they’ve had to deal with, the amount of games, the pressure that’s been on us.

“You look at the top four: three of them are full-time. We’re a small club but we just keep battling and fighting.”

Megginson took his tally to 14 for the season with his well-taken brace last night.

The deadlock was broken a minute before the interval following a sweeping Cove move. Fraser Fyvie fizzed the ball into Leighton McIntosh, whose flick freed Megginson to race in behind and clip beyond Allan Fleming.

Within seven minutes of the second period the Aberdeen side had extended their advantage.

Connor Smith was able to check back inside from the left flank and deliver an in-swinging cross. It evaded everyone until it reached Megginson at the back post, where he created space for a left-footed shot which evaded Fleming’s grasp.

© SYSTEM

Montrose were not fading without a fight though, with Fyvie required to clear a Russell McLean header off the line after he met Lewis Milne’s corner.

By the same token Cove were not sitting on their lead either, with only smart stops from Fleming keeping the deficit at two.

A counter-attack allowed McIntosh to break free and take aim, with Fleming diving low to keep it out. He was then up quickly to block the rebound from Broque Watson, before Cove had a penalty appeal turned down when Sean Dillon followed through and took out Watson.

The lead afforded Hartley the luxury of taking off Megginson, as well as McIntosh and Ngwenya, for the final stages, with McAllister, Seb Ross and Livingstone coming on in their place.

Montrose probed for a consolation goal but were unable to find a way past McKenzie, while McAllister had a lofted effort over the bar late on.

Hartley added: “I thought our organisation and shape was really good and we counter-attacked at speed. A clean sheet – it was a good performance.

“The lads have been brilliant. Their fitness levels; they keep going right to the death. We’ve had to make changes and re-jig the team but whoever comes in does a job.

“I’m really proud of the players and what they’ve achieved so far. We’re guaranteed play-offs – we wouldn’t have thought that at the start of the season.

“The week will really help us. We’ll try get them recovered and we’ll go again.”

Falkirk are at home to Montrose on Saturday when the Diamonds head to the Balmoral Stadium.