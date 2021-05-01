Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kieran Ngwenya is keen to make the most of his loan spell at Cove Rangers after his temporary switch from Premiership neighbours Aberdeen.

Ngwenya made his fifth appearance for play-off-bound Cove on Thursday night in the 2-0 win at Montrose, impressing at left-back.

It has been a breakthrough season for the 18-year-old, who made his senior debut for the Dons in December against Ross County.

Both he and fellow Aberdeen youth player Kevin Hanratty joined Cove on loan in March, after the return of League One and League Two.

Ngwenya is now involved in a promotion push with the ambitious north-east club, who can secure second place in League One with a victory over Airdrieonians this afternoon.

👏🏼 Congratulations to Kieran Ngwenya who made his debut for Aberdeen yesterday. 🔴 Well done Kieran.#StandFree pic.twitter.com/bVNK70igYZ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 13, 2020

He said: “It’s good to get minutes and it’s a great experience for me as a young player coming through. It’s a good level and I’m trying to get on the ball and improve myself.

“It’s a good experience to play under pressure – that’s what everyone wants to do. It’s been an enjoyable season. It’s been a quick jump for me but I’m adapting to it and learning every day. I’m pleased with how it’s going.

“The situation we’re in with the pandemic, reserve games are very few and far between. Getting out on loan to get minutes and experience is good.”

Ngwenya made his first start in professional football for Cove in the previous meeting with Airdrieonians last month.

A win today will ensure Cove have home advantage for the second leg of the play-off semi-finals on May 11, with the first leg a week today.

The teenager has found it easy to settle in at the Balmoral Stadium and hopes to play his part in a promotion push.

Ngwenya added: “They’re great lads, everyone is up for laugh. Everyone has been good with me and supported me, given me advice. I couldn’t ask for much more.

“I’m looking forward to the play-offs and hopefully we can get promotion. It’s a good achievement for me at a young age, so I’m striving towards that.”

Ngwenya came up to Aberdeen in 2019 from Tynecastle and was part of the youth sides last season, before the pandemic struck.

He had been a regular in the Dons’ match-day squad this season and made substitute appearances in two games against Ross County.

He added: “I’m still training at Aberdeen during the week, so they’re giving me constant updates and going through my clips. It’s good to have that feedback.”