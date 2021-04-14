Elgin City boss Gavin Price rues errors as trip to Stenny ends in defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gavin Price reckons mistakes cost Elgin City dearly as the Black and Whites tasted defeat for the second time in as many games by losing 2-0 at Stenhousemuir.

City remain fourth in League Two – the final play-off place – and are three points ahead of Stranraer with two matches remaining until the split.

Both teams belittled their recent gruelling schedules as the game set off at a blistering pace with each looking for a crucial early goal.

While this was not to come for either it was not due to a lack of trying, Elgin first to come close on five minutes when an Archie MacPhee free kick from 25 yards forced Patrick Martin in the Stenny goal into a fine save after it clipped the top of the wall.

The home dugout was in uproar soon after when they were denied what they thought was a stonewall penalty after a Jack Hodge cross had deflected up on to an Elgin hand. Referee Calum Scott, however, was unmoved.

All of this came in the first 17 minutes and the half would calm down from there, with Kane Hester providing only moment of note for the Borough Briggs men when his half-volley went as high as it did wide in clearing the stand.

Any plans put in place by Price, pictured, at half-time were ripped asunder just a minute into the second period as the hosts took the lead. Alan Docherty broke clear down the left and Thomas McHale could only parry his low cross onto Tommy Muir and into the net.

Price said: “Early in the second half is a bad time to lose a goal. I thought it was pretty even up until then.”

As was the case at Cowdenbeath on Saturday, conceding a goal spurred Price’s men into action. But again there was a lack of quality to match the endeavour.

🏆 Scottish League 2 table pic.twitter.com/3uLfhsxhLx — SPFL (@spfl) April 13, 2021

Hester and Russell Dingwall each had efforts in quick succession, the first not far wide and the second straight at Martin.

The frustration was starting to show for Elgin as the game progressed with Hester and Brian Cameron exchanging words on the pitch before a string of men in black and white saw their way into the book.

This passion could not be channelled in the correct fashion, though, and Stenny landed a sucker-punch with five minutes to go when substitute Botti Biabi slotted between McHale’s legs from six yards out to add gloss to the scoreline.

Price added: “I wasn’t completely disappointed with the way we played but we have made a mistake and it has cost us again.

“Losing the first goal is not good and we seem to be missing a wee spark up front as well.

“We need to be a bit more positive in the final third but these games are on a knife-edge so if you lose the first goal it costs you dearly – and it has for us in the last two games.”