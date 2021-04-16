Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City defender Stephen Bronsky feels anything other than a top-four finish for the club will make this season a failure.

Back-to-back defeats against Cowdenbeath and Stenhousemuir has dropped Elgin down to fourth, with six games left in the season.

While a top-half finish is all-but secure, a play-off place is still on the line for Gavin Price’s side, something which was deprived of them last season.

Elgin face Albion Rovers tomorrow and Queen’s Park on Tuesday night to round out their pre-split campaign.

Bronsky said: “It’s very tight at the top end of the table and it’s the same at the bottom of League One. It’s anybody’s – it’s about who turns up on the day.

“We’ve definitely got the players in the squad to make top four at the end of the season and make the play-offs. I personally think if that doesn’t happen then the season’s been a failure.

“If we can find any form, like we did at the end of last season, and push towards the end of this season we won’t be in any trouble.

“You play at this level to play games. As much as training is alright, no-one wants to just train all the time. You want to be playing Tuesday-Saturday – it’s a great feeling.”

Full Time ⚽@StenhousemuirFC 2-0 Elgin City Second half goals from Tommy Muir and Botti Biabi give the hosts the win. Next up is Albion Rovers on Saturday Lunchtime 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/Eues5EP9F7 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 13, 2021

Rovers head into the game knowing they are virtually safe from the bottom of the division but cannot make up enough points to climb into the top half.

The game at Borough Briggs gives Elgin a chance to rebuild some much-needed momentum for the run-in.

Elgin defender Bronsky added: “I felt with the three wins on the bounce we’d turned a corner after the Ayr United game. Cowdenbeath was a wee blip but Tuesday night we lost all of it.

“Hopefully we can turn it round Saturday because momentum is huge. You want to go in there full of confidence.

“I think we should be looking to take three points no matter who we’re playing. We played Albion Rovers earlier in the season and got beat 3-1 – that was probably one of our poorer performances.

“If we do turn up and play our strongest, I feel we’ll be too strong for them and should win the game. Especially after the two games, we’re needing the three points to make the mood in the dressing room better.”