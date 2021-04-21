Gavin Price thinks Elgin showed they are ’up for’ play-offs fight after ’bad seven days’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City were unable to deny Queen’s Park the League Two title despite a battling show at the Falkirk Stadium.

With four post-split games left to play, the Spiders are now out of touch from the chasing pack and will be promoted to League One.

Elgin looked to play with a greater intensity after their disappointing result against Albion Rovers at the weekend, and were unlucky not to open the scoring on 30 minutes.

A great turn on the edge of the box from Kane Hester allowed the striker a clean strike on goal, however, his shot was saved superbly by home keeper Willie Muir.

There was drama – and confusion – just minutes later when a penalty was inexplicably awarded against City.

Simon Murray latched on to a Luca Connell long ball and slipped as he cut inside to shoot towards goal.

Both the striker and McHardy ended up in a heap on the deck and a penalty was awarded to the bewilderment of everyone in the ground.

After consulting with his linesman, the referee reversed the decision, but not before Gavin Price was sent to the stands for protesting against the decision.

The second half started with another fantastic reaction save from Muir. Hester’s powerful free-kick on 20 yards was deflected and the home keeper did brilliantly to force the ball away from goal.

Elgin’s top scorer was presented with another chance only a minute later, but Spiders defender Lee Kilday worked back brilliantly to snuff out any attempt on goal.

David Galt had a fantastic opportunity to steal all three points in injury time, but his header at the far post was saved excellently by McHale.

© SNS Group

Price’s side sit two points outside the play-offs and will need some big results in their final four fixtures to join Queen’s Park in League One next season.

The Elgin boss said: “It’s been a bad seven days for us, especially after the criticism of Saturday that we deservedly received.

“I asked for a reaction and I got one, that’s what they’ve got to continue into the last four games.

“The play-offs would be a tremendous achievement. With the extra pressures we’ve had with the stoppages, training protocols and just with the geography of where we are, it’s been a real struggle to get everyone together.

“I was worried after Saturday’s performance, but the boys showed me tonight they are up for the fight.”