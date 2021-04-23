Thursday, May 6th 2021 Show Links
Elgin City manager Gavin Price offered one-match ban

By Danny Law
April 23, 2021, 6:15 pm
© SNS GroupElgin City manager Gavin Price in the stand at Falkirk Stadium.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price in the stand at Falkirk Stadium.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price has been offered a one-match ban after being sent to the stands in his side’s 0-0 draw against Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

Price was sent off after protesting against a penalty award for the Spiders that was subsequently reversed.

The Elgin boss has been cited by the Scottish FA for breaching disciplinary rule 203 which states that ‘no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match’.

A principal hearing date has been set for Thursday May 13.

 

