Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Russell Dingwall is thrilled Elgin City have silenced the doubters as the club prepares to secure a promotion play-off berth within the next four days.

Two cracking League Two wins – 4-1 at Stranraer and 3-1 at home to Stirling Albion – this week have shot City third in the table, level with today’s hosts Edinburgh.

Stirling make up the trio of teams locked on 35 points, and they host Stranraer this afternoon, who are only one point outside the top four, so could still edge into the equation.

Edinburgh, Elgin and Stranraer have all two matches left, with Stirling only having today’s game left, knowing a win seals their place at the expense of their opponents.

The Black and Whites conclude the 22-fixture season on Tuesday at home to champions Queen’s Park.

Speaking after a goal and a man-of-the-match display to be proud of against Stirling on Thursday, the former Ross County starlet said: “We had last weekend off and the results definitely didn’t go our way. We had put ourselves in an awkward position with three defeats earlier in the month.

© JASPERIMAGE

“People were saying stuff about us and the gaffer spoke to us about it. We knew it was up to us to change it. We have not done anything yet but we have put ourselves in a good position going into Saturday.

“Coming into this week, people had maybe written us off, but we have shown in our performances and results that we know what we are capable of.

“After those three defeats, including the terrible performance against Albion Rovers (5-2 defeat), we were away to Queen’s Park who needed a result to win the league that night it could have ended up as another drubbing, but we had a meeting and everyone had their say and put in a right good shift to get a 0-0 draw, which was a really good result.

RED DOOR MOTM Goal scorer Russell Dingwall was our Gordon & MacPhail Whisky Red Door Man of the Match tonight 🤩 Thanks to John Meichan for voting ⚽️🖤 pic.twitter.com/tuOmgZusm4 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 29, 2021

Elgin scored all their goals in the 4-1 rout at Stranraer in less than 20 minutes and goals from Aiden Sopel and Dingwall barely a minute apart put them on the way to victory over Stirling, who had two early injuries to contend with.

Dingwall, like all Elgin players, have smiles on their faces and are playing with punch and style. He just wishes supporters were not still banished due to COVID-19.

The 23-year-old, with six goals this term, said: “It’s just great for us to get to play football every week. That’s what everyone wants. We’d obviously want the fans in to see us on Thursday for what would have been another massive occasion, but thankfully they are watching at home and enjoying it.”

Gavin Price, who is delighted by a terrific response from his squad after their 5-2 mid-April mauling by Albion Rovers, pinpointed the effort of one player in particular who has made a real impact.

He said: “Certain players have really come alive at this point of the season when we need them. Brian Cameron, for example, has fought through walls and played almost every minute since the restart. He has been outstanding.

“He was tiring just a wee but on Thursday, but hopefully he’ll be fine for Saturday as he’s such a big player. They all are. The back four or five, as it has been, have stuck together since the goals we lost to Albion Rovers.”

Elgin have lost both games against today’s opponents Edinburgh City this season, but the capital club have lost their last two fixtures, against Stirling and Queen’s Park.