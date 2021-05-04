Emotional Gavin Price proud of Elgin players for claiming play-off spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gavin Price was beaming with pride after guiding Elgin City into the promotion play-offs by beating the champions Queen’s Park.

Kane Hester netted a hat-trick as the Borough Briggs men progressed to the promotion play-offs where they will face Edinburgh City in the semi-finals.

The Borough Briggs boss said: “I feel quite emotional to be honest.

“A few weeks ago there was a lot of doom and gloom after being written off by a lot of people. Some of those comments hurt. They should hurt because that’s what makes you stronger sometimes.

“The players have answered it and taken nine points from these games since holding Queen’s Park (on April 20). That’s a fantastic return and I am really proud of the players. They responded to that criticism.

“We had something about us tonight. Queen’s Park put out a really strong team but we started well and created the better chances in the first half.

“In the second half, without sitting too deep we thought we would have a go and create opportunities. I am just delighted to get over the line.”

Speaking about his star man, whose 15 goals have hit proudly at the top of the division’s scoring charts, Price said: “Yes Kane is the catalyst in how we get behind teams, but I need to say it’s a team effort.

“It’s not just about Kane though. You look at the work of players like Brian Cameron and Russell Dingwall in the lead-up play. It has been 100 per cent a team effort since we lost to Albion Rovers last month. Teamwork at its best.”

It has been a mammoth effort from Elgin players to keep the chances of promotion alive until the final kick of this albeit shortened 22-fixture season then cross that coveted finish line.

And Price says he feels for Stirling Albion, who fell out of the play-off spots after wins for Elgin and Stranraer at the death.

He said: “You could put a cigarette paper between any of these sides.

“I feel bad for Stirling, who like us all have fought hard all season. Unfortunately, there had to be a loser but it has been a fantastic contest within the top five and we’re just delighted to have made it.”

Looking ahead to the play-offs against a side they’ve yet to beat this term, the boss added: “Edinburgh have been our bogey team and it’s now time to try and reverse that.

“If we play like we did against Queen’s Park we will have a chance. We will look at how we have played against them down there too and look to improve on that. We have to be positive.”