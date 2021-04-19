Clach stalwart Martin Callum happy to extend stay at Grant Street Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Martin Callum is happy to be part of Clach manager Jordan MacDonald’s rebuilding job at Grant Street Park.

Callum was one of nine players to sign new deals at Clach in the last three weeks, taking his stay at the club into its 10th year.

The midfielder has been a mainstay of the side since joining from Muir of Ord in 2011 and has signed on for a further two years.

MacDonald, who took over as manager before the start of last season, has used the premature end to the Highland League season to build his squad for the next campaign.

Callum is pleased to be part of it and is optimistic about what can be achieved at Clach in the near future.

He said: “I was delighted to get things sorted – there wasn’t too much to it as I’d been speaking to the club during the time we weren’t playing. They were keen to get me signed up and I was happy to sign.

The club are tonight pleased to announce that midfielder Martin Callum has penned a 2 year contract extension.

Fans favourite Callum, has been an almost ever present over the last few years for the club.

“It’s been difficult because of the circumstances but what Jordan and Michael (Mackenzie, assistant manager) are trying to do with the club and the changes they’re trying to make, I’ve been impressed with.

“We’ve just not had a chance to play really, because of the circumstances, but I’ve enjoyed it since they’ve come in and I think the other lads have as well.”

A number of the players signed up are younger members of the squad, including Connor Bunce, Jack Gilliland, Jack Davison, Thomas Lewis and Stephen Kelly.

Callum hopes it bodes well for the future for Clach to put faith in the younger players.

He said: “It’s something the club wants to do and I imagine Jordan and Michael want to as well. There’s some really good young players coming up – you have to give these boys time but it’s something the club is trying to promote. It’s a good thing for them to do that.”

Callum is hopeful for a period of stability at Clach now, after a topsy-turvy couple of seasons.

Long-serving manager Iain Polworth left in 2018, with Brian Macleod and Sandy McLeod both taking the reins in the aftermath and subsequently departing.

Callum added: “We had that time under Polly (Iain Polworth) where we knew what was happening. We definitely need to have a bit of stability and it is difficult, given we’re in a pandemic.

“I’m just looking forward to kicking a ball again, training and playing games. This season was taken out of everyone’s hands and we’ve just got to keep ourselves fit and look forward to next season.”