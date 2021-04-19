Nairn County regular Kenny McKenzie pleased to extend Station Park stay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nairn County midfielder Kenny McKenzie insists it was an easy decision to extend his stay at Station Park into a seventh season.

McKenzie has signed on for the 2021-22 season at Nairn after being a regular figure in manager Ronnie Sharp’s plans.

He said: “It was quite an easy decision. It’s been a strange season, being so stop-start, so it was quite easy to commit to another year at Nairn.

“I joined under Les (Fridge) and it’s been good fun. I’ve enjoyed it. I get on with a good bunch of boys and the management and it’s close to home for me. Travelling for training and home games isn’t an issue.

“It’s a well-run club, it’s a good setup and they take care of you.”

Nairn managed just two games in the aborted Highland League season, albeit they did return for the 7-0 defeat to Montrose in the Scottish Cup.

McKenzie is unsure what this current crop of Nairn players can go on to achieve, given the uncertainty of when the new season might begin.

He added: “We’re hopefully going to the keep the same squad going forward. A lot of boys are out of contract this year and we’re looking to build on what we did two years ago.

“I would never put a league position on what we’re aiming for. We want to win every game and hopefully we can keep the squad together.

“We’ll be competitive but we’ll just have to see how it goes when the season starts.”

Alongside McKenzie signing his new deal was Callum Maclean, with the pair synonymous with each other throughout their professional and football lives.

The two of them attended university and lived together, work for the same company and both joined Nairn from Fort William at the same time in 2015.

McKenzie added: “We’ve had quite similar movements in life. We both went to uni at the same place, both stayed in the same flats during our time in Glasgow.

“We both work at the same property surveyors and we joined Nairn at the same time. We seem to have pretty parallel paths, in football terms and with work.

“I see more of him than I see my girlfriend! He’s a good mate, but once football and work is out the way, we don’t need to hang out, put it that way.

“He text me saying that our testimonial will be due – we’ve both been there five years, so that’s the golden 10.”

They follow on from Liam Shewan and Fraser Dingwall committing their futures to the club last month.