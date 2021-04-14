Huntly sign experienced Deveronvale winger Colin Charlesworth on four-year deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huntly have signed Deveronvale winger Colin Charlesworth on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old made 128 appearances for Vale over two spells and scored 24 goals.

He moved to the Banff club from Lossiemouth in 2012 before joining Inverurie Locos in 2015.

He returned to Vale after four years at Harlaw Park but has signed a deal with Huntly until 2025.

Huntly boss Allan Hale is pleased to add the experienced player to his squad.

He said: “Colin is a player I have admired for a number of years and had attempted to sign previously. I am delighted to now have the opportunity to work with Colin.

“He is very experienced at this level and that experience will be valuable both on and off the pitch.

“In discussions with Colin, he showed a real willingness to play his part in what we are looking to build here at Huntly and I’m convinced we will see Colin make a strong and positive impact in a Huntly shirt.”