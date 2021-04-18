Nairn County confirm departure of club captain Adam Porritt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nairn County have confirmed that captain Adam Porritt is to leave the club.

The 27-year-old, who joined County from Fort William in July 2017, has made the decision due to family commitments.

Nairn’s director of football Graeme Macleod said: “Of course we are disappointed to lose Adam’s services. He has been a great servant to the club over his four seasons with us, two of which have been as captain.

“He spoke to myself and Ronnie (Sharp, manager) during the shutdown before we resumed training ahead of our Scottish Cup tie with Montrose and explained he was contemplating finishing at the end of the season as his wife was pregnant with their second child.

“We would like to thank Adam for his service to the club and wish him well for the future.

“He has played an important part in the improvement we have enjoyed on the park throughout his time with us and he will be a difficult presence to replace.”

Porritt, who came through the ranks at Ross County before moving to Brora Rangers in 2014, said: “I would like to thank everyone connected to Nairn County for the past four years.

“It was a pleasure to play at the club and to be captain for the last few seasons. I would also like to thank the fans who came along to support the team and have followed us.”