Highland League: Conor Gethins returns to Nairn County

Conor Gethins has returned to Nairn County on a one-year contract following his release by Formartine United.

The 37-year-old striker was released by the Pitmedden club and has opted to go back to Station Park.

Gethins played for County between 2011 and 2016 and netted 173 goals to put him second on the club’s all-time list.

The Irishman helped Nairn win the North of Scotland Cup in 2012 with the former Ross County, Finn Harps, Stirling Albion, Peterhead and Forfar Athletic played named Highland League player of the year in 2013 and 2014.

During his five years with Formartine Gethins helped them win the Aberdeenshire Cup, Aberdeenshire Shield and Highland League Cup

“When I left Formartine, coming back to Nairn was always my first choice,” Gethins told the Nairn website.

“I have been impressed by the progress made by the club over the last few years and I am hungry to help the team improve even more.

“There are a lot of fantastic, young players at Nairn and I feel I can bring that bit of extra experience they need to help improve and hopefully unlock more goals.

“The management have ambitions to push the team further up the table and I will do everything I can to help us achieve that.

“I am looking forward to catching up with some familiar faces at the club and among the supporters and meeting my new teammates at the start of pre-season training.

“It feels like I am coming home and I am delighted.”

Nairn manager Ronnie Sharp added: “We have a lot of quality attacking players at the club already but we needed that bit more experience in the final third.

“We are a team which creates a lot of chances in games and hopefully Conor can help us to take those chances whether he is scoring himself or laying them on for others.

“I have no doubt that Conor can score goals for us – he has done it everywhere he has been throughout his career. He is hungry to score goals all the time no matter what and he has that instinct required to be a good goal scorer.

“Hopefully, we can reap the benefits of that throughout the season and it is a mentality which can rub off on some of the other players.

“I am delighted we have been able to get him and I am looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the team.”