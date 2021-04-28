Brora Rangers expecting to hear outcome of pyramid play-off by mid-day tomorrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers expect to discover whether their pyramid play-off against Kelty Hearts will go ahead by mid-day on Thursday.

The Highland League champions are still awaiting confirmation their match against Lowland League winners Kelty will take place, with both clubs looking to secure promotion to the SPFL.

No dates have yet been scheduled for the two-legged play-off, however a final decision is expected to be made tomorrow.

The Cattachs will be eagerly hoping for a positive outcome, having been denied an attempt at last year’s play-offs when the season was curtailed due to Covid-19.

Should this year’s match take place the winner will face the bottom placed League Two side, which is currently Brechin City, who must win all three of their remaining games to have any chance of avoiding 10th place.

Brechin have written to the SPFL to attempt to halt the pyramid play-offs going ahead, claiming it would be “fundamentally unfair” due to Brora and Kelty being declared champions of their divisions without playing a full season.

City have suggested the alternative of league reconstruction which would see Brora and Kelty promoted to League Two without the play-offs taking place.

© SNS Group

Brora have already been told they meet the required criteria to compete in the SPFL, with Steven Mackay’s men having continued to train in advance of the potential play-off.

The Cattachs’ last fixture was their 3-1 defeat to Stranraer in the Scottish Cup on April 3.