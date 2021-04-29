Brora Rangers chairman William Powrie thrilled to get shot at promotion following “hugely stressful” period

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers chairman William Powrie is pleased a “hugely stressful” period has culminated in the Cattachs being given the green light to compete for promotion to the SPFL.

The Highland League champions have received the go ahead to face Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts in their two-legged pyramid play-off, after the Scottish FA and SPFL confirmed the matches will take place.

The governing bodies had sought legal clarification on the pyramid play-off competition rules, which had cast doubt over the fixtures going ahead.

The winner of the tie will face “Club 42” – currently Brechin City – for a place in League Two next season.

Brechin had challenged the play-offs taking place, calling it “fundamentally unfair” for the games to go ahead due to citing Brora and Kelty playing significantly less games than whoever finished bottom of League Two.

The Angus outfit alternatively proposed an expanded 12-team League Two for next season, to allow Brora and Kelty to both be promoted.

Following a period of uncertainty, Powrie is thrilled the outcome has fallen in his side’s favour.

Powrie said: “It’s a huge relief. It was beginning to look like that wasn’t going to be the outcome, so we are delighted.

“I can speak for Kelty Hearts also in that respect, as I have spoken with them.

“The QC opinion the SPFL received was contrary to that of the SFA.

“It went to arbitration and a supreme court judge over the last few days, and the outcome was he found the game should be played.

“Both have gone for that, which is great – and indeed that’s how it should be.”

Brora and Kelty were denied a shot at promotion last season despite winning their respective leagues, after the campaign was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

© SNS Group

Powrie is delighted Steven Mackay’s men will now be able to turn their focus on to the potential prize of a League Two place, and he added: “Last season was still fresh, of course. It’s just good it’s the same two teams – there’s almost a wrong being righted.

“It has been hugely stressful for myself and the club officials, as well as Steven Mackay and the players.

“We have been ready to run with this without being told it was a goer.

“Now we have got a few days to get the ground ready, the streaming for television sorted out, and get it advertised and promoted as well as all the other things we need to do to host a match.

“It’s going to be a busy few days.”

A draw determined that Brora will have home advantage for the first leg, which will take place at Dudgeon Park on Tuesday. The return leg will be played at New Central Park next Saturday.

Powrie added: “If there’s one thing all this carrying on has caused, it has generated press activity and enthusiasm for the game.

“When it does take place it will be well worth watching – it will be a good game.

“The first game is at home on Tuesday night, then the second leg is at Kelty on the following Saturday.

“We are quite pleased at the home leg being up at Brora first.”