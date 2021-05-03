Andy Skinner: Brora Rangers are ready to grasp the promotion pathway to League Two which has been opened

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers’ target of becoming an SPFL club has finally become a tangible one, and nobody can dispute they are deserving of their opportunity.

The Cattachs were finally given the green light to contest their pyramid play-off matches against Kelty Hearts by the SFA and SPFL last week, with the winner going on to face Brechin City for a place in League Two next season.

Brora will have home advantage for tomorrow’s first leg, before making the trip to New Central Park on Saturday. The dates have yet to be confirmed for the potential Brechin matches, however, Steven Mackay’s men cannot afford to look too far ahead as they focus on this week’s initial task against Kelty.

© SNS Group

Mackay spoke at the weekend of his relief the talking can now stop, as what has for so long been a potential play-off now becomes reality.

The Highland League’s decision to declare Brora league champions has caused some grumbling, particularly within clubs at the lower end of the SPFL.

The Lowland League campaign was also brought to a premature halt, with Kelty handed the title after 13 games.

The respective leagues only took these steps as a necessary procedure required to nominate representatives to compete in the play-offs.

Although previous standings could not be carried forward, the fact both clubs were so cruelly denied a tilt at promotion after winning their championships last season makes it feel like justice has been done.

In Brora’s case, there will unlikely be too many people who begrudge them their opportunity within the Highland League, given the consensus they have been the strongest side in the division for some time.

Although last year’s play-offs did not take place, after the campaign was cut short due to Covid-19, the Cattachs can lean on previous experience.

Brora were involved in the first pyramid play-off to take place in 2015, when they advanced past Edinburgh City before losing out to Montrose.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

On that occasion the club were more reticent about the prospect of making the step up to league football, however, the intervening years have allowed them to gear their infrastructure towards becoming an SPFL club.

There can be no doubting their hunger to enter the league now, and their form on the pitch proves the Sutherland outfit will have a lot to offer should they succeed.

Brora’s stunning Scottish Cup victory over Championship winners Hearts in March was the clear highlight, which rightly drew widespread attention.

The Cattachs have been consistent in securing impressive results against SPFL opposition in recent years, defeating Stranraer and East Fife on their way to the last-16 of the same competition three years ago.

Brora also put up a strong showing in this season’s Betfred Cup, narrowly losing out to Hibernian and Dundee, and drawing with League One sides Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic.

The unrelenting success of Cove since the Aberdeen outfit were elevated from the Highland League will act as inspiration, and Brora will feel capable of making a similarly strong impact if they grasp the opportunity that awaits them in the coming weeks.