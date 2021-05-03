Tom Kelly determined to help Brora Rangers fulfil promotion ambition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers’ collective desire to progress through the Scottish football pyramid makes midfielder Tom Kelly determined to succeed.

The Cattachs host Kelty Hearts in the first leg of their pyramid play-off semi final tomorrow, with the return leg at New Central Park on Saturday.

The winner of the tie will face another two-legged encounter against Brechin City for a place in League Two next season.

Kelly, who initially joined Brora on loan from Ross County in 2019 before signing permanently last summer, has been impressed by the Highland League champions’ drive to make the step up.

Having now been given a pathway to advance into the SPFL, Kelly is eager to reward the club’s ambition, and earn himself another crack at playing Scottish league football.

Kelly said: “I can see right from the top of the tree at the club, from the directors and the chairman, that the ambition is there.

“They have transferred that into the management and the players, and there is a real appetite to push into the leagues and see what we can do.

“From coming in the door I could see a real togetherness, which was something I hadn’t really seen before.

“I was just in the reserves at County. We are still getting three training sessions a week at Brora but as part-time players, the onus is on us to do extra.

“Even from speaking to other players, they could see from outwith that there is a real togetherness at Brora. I think that’s key to the success we’ve had.

“My hope now is to just go and play at as high a level as I possibly can.

“If I am going to progress at all, it’s going to need to be through these leagues.

“It’s a great opportunity for me individually, but for the club too.”

Brora underlined their case to step up with their memorable 2-1 victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup in March.

The Cattachs also put on a brave showing in the Betfred Cup earlier in the season, drawing with League One sides Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic, and running full-time sides Hibernian and Dundee close.

Kelly says Steven Mackay’s men will go into the game in confident mood, but he is wary of a Kelty side competing for the same prize.

The 20-year-old added: “I think we have made a great account of ourselves in the League Cup and the Scottish Cup.

“It just goes to show that Brechin are there for the taking for both sides, because we have shown we have the ability to beat anyone on our day.

“Within our camp there is a good mood around the place.

“We’ve got to be aware that it will be two strong squads up against each other, and it could go either way.

“We’ve just got to take each game as it comes. I’m sure it will be great viewing for the neutral.”

Kelly is thrilled his side were finally given the green light to proceed with their play-off fixtures, having trained for several weeks with no certainty of the matches going ahead.

He added: “We understand it was a tough decision for the SPFL to make, but I fully believe they have made the right one.

“It feels like there has been a bit of justice for both Brora and Kelty from the previous season.

“You are always striving to get that bonus and reward at the end of the season, so when that didn’t come it was a bit frustrating but we have got that opportunity now.”