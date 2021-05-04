Brora Rangers: A look back at their SPFL promotion bid in 2015

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers’ last tilt at promotion was back in 2015 when the make-up of the club and the Scottish football landscape looked a little different.

They had just romped to a second successive Highland League title without losing a game, ensuring they would be the first team from the division to enter the pyramid play-offs.

In their way, firstly, stood Edinburgh City. The capital club had won the Lowland League for the first time that season and had twice previously applied to go up.

The conversation in the build-up to the play-offs had been dominated by talk of whether Brora actually wanted to go up. Comments made by then-chairman John Young, regarding concerns around the financial costs, were misinterpreted as the club stating they did not want to get promoted.

Brora fan and backer Ben Mackay had also claimed the costs of going up would be crippling but he would continue to support the club financially, regardless of what division they were in. A number of players, such as Grant Munro, had played SPFL football earlier in their careers and while happy to help Brora get promoted, would not be returning for another if it was achieved.

However, their performances in the play-offs indicated to Brora manager Davie Kirkwood there was little doubt his players wanted to get into the SPFL.

In the first leg of the play-off against Edinburgh, the scores were locked at 1-1 after an evenly-matched tie at Meadowbank. Ortega Deniran had given the home side the lead only for Martin Maclean to pull the Cattachs level with 11 minutes to go.

It was a similar story in the second leg too, with Ross Allum putting City in front at Dudgeon Park but a Scott Graham leveller ensured the tie went to extra-time.

With the additional period not separating the two sides, it was left to spot-kicks and Brora came out on top, with Stuart Kettlewell slotting home the decisive kick.

City would go on to become the first team to be promoted to the SPFL via the pyramid play-offs a year later, beating Cove Rangers and then East Stirling to join League Two.

Montrose

The Gable Endies were comfortably bottom of League Two at the end of the 2014-15 season and would have the dubious owner of being the first SPFL club to fight against relegation from the pyramid.

They had finished 10 points adrift at the foot of the table and would have taken Brora’s place in the Highland League had they dropped out of the SPFL.

Brora triumphed 1-0 in the first leg in Sutherland, with a Marvin Andrews own-goal ensuring they would have the advantage to take to Links Park the following week.

Things had been going to plan a week later, after Colin Maclean had cancelled out Scott Johnston’s opener to keep Brora in front in the tie.

However, leading scorer Steven Mackay – the current Cattachs boss – was sent off for a second bookable offence and two goals in two minutes from Andrews and Garry Wood turned the tide in Montrose’s favour.

That game would be Brora’s last chance at promotion until 2020, with Cove winning three of the next four titles and Buckie Thistle also tasting league glory. Cove became the first Highland League side to be promoted via the pyramid when they thumped Berwick Rangers 7-0 on aggregate in 2019.

Today

After winning the Highland League in 2020, they were denied the chance to compete for an SPFL place when the pyramid play-offs were scrapped, due to the pandemic.

Despite much deliberation recently, plus objection from League Two’s bottom club Brechin City, the pyramid play-off for this season was finally given the go-ahead last week.

At last @craig_cam has part of his answer now 😂 Everyone at the club is delighted about the news regarding the play-offs! https://t.co/XFKX8fiSk4 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) April 29, 2021

Brora will face Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts at Dudgeon Park tonight, with the return leg at New Central Park on Saturday. The winner of that tie will then advance to take on Brechin for a League Two berth.