Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nairn County have signed former Caley Thistle youngster Grant Hogg on a three-year deal.

Hogg spent seven years with the Caley Jags but the 17-year-old has become Nairn’s latest addition ahead of the new Highland League season.

He hails from Nairn and joins Conor Gethins in moving to Station Park to join the Wee County.

Nairn manager Ronnie Sharp said: “We are delighted to get Grant on board. He will turn 18 tomorrow, so he is still a young player making his way in the game. But he has had a good grounding having come through at Inverness CT for a number of years.

“He is predominantly a defensive player and can cover a number of positions for us across the back line or in a defensive midfield role if we require.

“He was really keen to join us and get the deal done and we see him being a quality addition to the squad.

“It may take him a wee while to settle in but we have no doubts he has what it takes to be a success in the Highland League. As much as he is a young player and one who will improve over the coming seasons, we are bringing him in for the here and now and we are looking for him to push his way into the starting team.”