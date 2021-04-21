Caley Thistle boss Neil McCann intends to appeal both red cards from Dundee draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann intends to appeal both red cards shown to his side during last night’s 1-1 draw against Dundee.

The nine men of Inverness had to settle for a 1-1 draw as a late equaliser from Lee Ashcroft denied them all three points.

Inverness forward Nikolay Todorov had the ball in the back of the net on the 22-minute mark but the flag was up for offside.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when Scott Allardice was shown a second yellow card.

And things went from bad to worse for Caley Thistle 14 minutes later as Brad McKay was sent off for a foul on Max Anderson.

In a frantic finish, Dundee substitute Jason Cummings thought he had opened the scoring only for his 80th-minute effort to be ruled out for offside, before Inverness took the lead through Daniel Mackay four minutes later.

Ashcroft then headed home to level things up two minutes later and earn Dundee a share of the spoils.

Caley Jags boss McCann said: “I’ll be appealing the two red cards.

“The first was for Scott Allardice who didn’t deserve his yellow card. He’s controlled his aggression throughout the match.

“He’s gone in hard on Charlie Adam, of that there’s no doubt, but it is a physical game – he’s gone low and win the ball.

“Yes, his follow-through has maybe caught Charlie but the ball has gone in that direction. It suggests to me it was fair and Scott is adamant it wasn’t even a booking. I can back him on that, I’ve seen it.

“Brad Mckay’s is just plain wrong – a shocking decision.

“How he can see that as a straight red card I have no idea whatsoever. He’s actually used his ankle to challenge and, again, he’s won it cleanly.

“What’s he meant to do to stop momentum?

“Both will be appealed. Those decisions put us so far behind the eight ball, but we wanted to try and retain a threat and did that with nine men.

“Daniel MacKay scores a brilliant goal and then we’re hit really with a sucker-punch from big Ashcroft, with a brilliant header.”