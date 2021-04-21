Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann hits out at ‘outrageous’ wait for red card appeals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann is frustrated he won’t know which players in his squad are available to face Hearts until the night before the game.

The Inverness boss has confirmed his club has lodged appeals against the red cards shown to midfielder Scott Allardice and defender Brad Mckay during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee.

But McCann says he won’t know if the players are available to face Championship winners Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon until Friday night.

Caley Thistle are sitting fifth in the Championship and one point outside the play-off spots with only two games remaining.

McCann, speaking on BBC Sportsound, said: “I went into the office this morning to review the footage and go across the protocols to lodge the appeals.

“Then I learned as I was leaving the building and preparing for training tomorrow that we are going to find out on Friday night which is really helpful when you are trying to prepare for a huge game.

“We are talking about play-off positions and an enormous crescendo to the season with so much to play for and I can’t have an idea of what players I’ll have available.

“I could have two back, one back or none.

“I have got to prepare three teams and it is just outrageous.

“The kicker is that you lose two players wrongfully, in my opinion, and then you get the sucker-punch of losing a late equaliser.

“Then you go for your appeal and find out you can’t prepare properly as you are only going to find out the evening before the game.

“To be so uncertain in a difficult situation going into a massive match for us as a club is really cruel.”