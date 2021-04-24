Robbie Deas not counting on favours from elsewhere as he aims to help Caley Thistle defeat Hearts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas says his side will only look for favours from elsewhere once they have taken care of their own task against Hearts at Tynecastle today.

Inverness are a point adrift of fourth-placed Dunfermline with just two games remaining, meaning a loss in Edinburgh coupled with a Pars victory over Arbroath would end their play-off hopes.

A victory for Neil McCann’s side over a Hearts side who have already clinched the title would guarantee their play-off tilt would go down to the last day, and Deas is eager to tee up a crunch showdown at home to Ayr United on Friday.

Deas said: “We got out on the pitch to win every game we play. That’s what we will be doing against Hearts.

“All we can do is look to take three points and then go again on Friday against Ayr.

“We’ve just got to hope results go our way. Arbroath are more than capable of going to East End Park and winning, they have shown they are a good side this season.

“We are just focused on ourselves. Our challenge at hand is Hearts this weekend.

“I’m fully expecting a tough game. They didn’t have a great result on Tuesday away to Morton, so they will need to put on a performance.

“We are more than capable of beating them. You could say we are possibly the on-form team right now.

“We have just been unfortunate with the way we started, and the run we had mid-season.

“We are flying with confidence. They have won the league and all they are playing for is pride, and they need to play for that.

“We have got that bit behind us though, after what happened on Tuesday. It’s a must-win for us and we need to go in with that attitude.

Inverness were reduced to nine men against Dundee on Tuesday, but still went on to take the lead through Daniel MacKay before an instant equaliser from Lee Ashcroft forced the Highlanders to settle for a 1-1 draw.

With the result maintaining Inverness’ seven-match unbeaten run in the league, former Celtic youngster Deas says confidence remains high among the squad.

The 21-year-old added: “It was frustrating on Tuesday, especially for us to go ahead after going down to nine men.

“It’s just one of those things that was out of our control, but these things happen.

“We just need to take it into Saturday. It was a must-win on Tuesday, but every game is a must-win.

“We go into Saturday more than capable of beating Hearts.

“We have come up against two so-called Premiership sides this season and it’s fair to say we have probably been the better team in both games.

“The boys are flying with confidence, we are still unbeaten after going down to nine men on Tuesday.

“We have got ourselves into this situation, but the only thing we can do now is look forward to Saturday, put on a performance and get the three points.”

Inverness drew 1-1 in their last meeting with Hearts, in McCann’s first game as interim manager in Feburary.

Deas feels the progress made by his side since then gives them a chance of securing an even better result today, and he added: “The manager has said it, he feels we are a completely different animal now compared to where we were even back then.

“We played well in that game, we drew and had the chances to win it.

“We fully expect to go there looking to play Hearts off the park and take the three points.

“It’s going to be a battle, but we can take the confidence from the game up here when the manager first came in.

“We have settled down now, we know what the gameplan is and we will execute it.”