Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas is willing to continue doing a job at left back if called upon next season.

Central defender Deas has predominantly played at full back under interim manager Neil McCann, who temporarily stepped in at the end of February to replace John Robertson during his compassionate leave.

Inverness will remain in the Championship next season, with Saturday’s 3-0 loss to champions Hearts at Tynecastle allowing Dunfermline to seal the final play-off spot with a 4-3 triumph over Arbroath.

Caley Jags end their campaign with tomorrow’s home game against Ayr United.

Missing out on a top-four finish is all the more disappointing given the Highlanders’ recent form under McCann, which had seen them go seven league matches unbeaten prior to the trip to Edinburgh.

Having featured at left back during the majority of that sequence, Deas feels he has adapted well to the new role and will be prepared to carry on playing there should he be required in future.

Deas said: “I am familiar with left back. I will play anywhere I’m asked to play, as long as I’m playing I’m happy enough.

“I feel confident I can go and play in any position as I believe in my ability. I feel like I have settled in at left-back, it has been a bit different for me.

“We have been on an unbeaten run and it is hard to change a back four that has not been conceding much. It’s great for the team, we are all together and behind each other.

“I enjoy left back. I’m maybe not the most attacking left back, but when I’ve got young Daniel MacKay or Miles Storey in front of me who are flying machines, it’s not as much of a problem going forward.”

Former Celtic youngster Deas is naturally a left-sided central defender, having impressed during loan spells with Cowdenbeath and Alloa Athletic prior to signing a three-year deal with Caley Jags last summer.

The 21-year-old is confident he will be able to seamlessly revert back to playing in the heart of defence, with Cameron Harper and Kevin McHattie also competing for the left back slot.

Deas added: “I don’t think it will be difficult to switch back. I have got great players around me, such as Danny Devine who is a great talker.

“I’m confident in my ability to play anywhere on the pitch – although maybe not too far forward.

“I’m just happy to be on the park and playing, and doing well. We are all together, and anyone can come in and do a job for us.

“That’s the strength we have maybe not had throughout the season but we have it now.”

Although Caley Jags’ season has ultimately ended in disappointment, Deas feels high standards have been set by the Caley Jags’ squad in recent weeks as they look ahead to next season.

Deas added: “Nikolay Todorov has been flying, as well as young Daniel MacKay.

“It’s a shame I can’t chip in with the amount of chances I’ve had recently. That has been a pain in the backside but these things happen unfortunately.

“During our unbeaten run everyone was flying with confidence, even the boys who haven’t necessarily been starting. In training the standard has been great. We believe in each other.

“I know big Nikolay has been getting the goals, but it’s the work-rate and the other side that maybe sometimes doesn’t get noticed from the likes of Scott Allan and Shane Sutherland who have done really well.

“Everyone is doing well, and we all just want to do well for the team.”