Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann to step down following Ayr United match

Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann will step down from his role following tomorrow’s Championship game against Ayr United.

McCann has temporarily been in charge since February, in place of manager John Robertson who remains on compassionate leave following a bereavement.

The former Dundee manager also drafted in Billy Dodds as his assistant, with Scott Kellacher having been sidelined through illness.

The pair have overseen a strong run of end of season form, however last Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Hearts ruled them out of contention for the promotion play-offs.

McCann has confirmed tomorrow’s final game of the season at home to Ayr will be his last in charge, and he hopes Robertson will be ready to return ahead of the new campaign.

McCann said: “I’ve just got one game left, which I’m looking forward to.

“We had the last training session on Thursday and then that’s me done.

“The job was always to come in and take the reins for as long as John needed.

“It looked like it was going to be towards the end of the season, which is how it has turned out, and John will hopefully be well enough to come back and take the team back on.”

McCann has confirmed he will not have any input into recruitment for next season, although he remains uncertain about when Robertson will return.

© SNS Group

He added: “I haven’t spoken to anybody about that.

“I’ve seen him once and he was looking well, so that’s none of my business.

“It’s a very personal issue, so I haven’t asked any questions. I’m just here to do a job, and once John is ready to take the team – hopefully that’s soon – then I’ll be delighted to hand over to him.

“I think John is improving, and that situation will develop.

“I’ve said to the boys that this is me just now, what will be in the future – we don’t know.

“I’ve loved it, I wouldn’t say it has whetted my appetite to get back in because it has never left me.

“I just love football, nothing replaces being on the grass as a footballer, and if it’s to be on the grass or if it’s somewhere else I will always be passionate about football.”

Although he has no imminent return to management lined up, McCann says he will not be short of ways to remain busy.

The 46-year-old added: “As far as my future is concerned, I haven’t made any real plans.

© SNS Group

“I’ve got my punditry to go back to, I’ve got other bits and pieces too – I’ve got a psychology degree that I’m working towards now, so I need to get my head back into that.

“There are a couple of other things that I might want to start again, so I’ve got a lot on my plate, but my focus is on the Ayr United game.

“Once that’s done, I’ll enjoy a wee beer and reflect, and then see where we are.”