Neil McCann proud of Caley Thistle players after ending temporary reign with 2-2 draw against Ayr United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Outgoing Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann paid tribute to Inverness’ players after ending his temporary reign with a 2-2 draw against Ayr United.

McCann has taken charge during the absence of manager John Robertson, who has been on compassionate leave.

Since joining in February, McCann oversaw a strong run of form which saw Inverness firmly in contention for the play-offs, prior to last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts.

Despite falling short of making that target, McCann spoke of his pride at the efforts of the players.

McCann said: “The players have had a real tough time to react to me coming in. They have been really exceptional.

“The amount of games they have had, and the demand they have had under real pressure as well, because at one point it was looking pretty difficult.

“They steeled themselves, they became a team, and that was what was required.

“Within a team, individuals start to shine and show how good they are.

© SNS Group

“I have got a lot of pride in what we have done here. I’ve got a wee bit of disappointment we didn’t make it, but their reaction to me coming in – I thank them all for it.”

McCann was disappointed not to end his reign on a high in a match which Inverness led twice, adding: “We dominated the game. I have told them I’m disappointed not to win the game.

“I told them yesterday we wanted to win the game. It’s difficult when I’m stuck in the stand, but that’s my problem that I was up there.

“When we get ourselves in front, I think we should have taken care of the ball more. I did reiterate that when I spoke to them as a group.

“But then it was quickly removed because all I’ve got is admiration for them.”