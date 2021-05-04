Wednesday, May 5th 2021 Show Links
Caley Thistle winger Daniel MacKay linked with move to Premiership side Hibernian

By Jamie Durent
May 4, 2021, 9:16 am
© SNS GroupDaniel MacKay celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers.
Caley Thistle winger Daniel MacKay has been linked with a move to Premiership side Hibernian.

MacKay has enjoyed a breakout season in the Championship, netting seven goals in 24 games, which has attracted the interest of the Hibees, according to a national report.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Caley Thistle youth system and is highly-regarded at the club, after making his debut in 2017. He is the club’s youngest player and goalscorer and has a year left to run on his contract.

MacKay was hugely impressive in Inverness’ push for the Championship play-off places under Neil McCann and also delivered a man-of-the-match display in the Scottish Cup against Ross County.

He has a total of 12 goals in 57 appearances for his home-town club. MacKay spent last season on loan at League Two side Elgin City, scoring three times in 27 games.

