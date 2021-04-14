Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jim McInally says a collective effort is required to increase Peterhead’s goal output.

The Blue Toon drew a blank against Partick Thistle at the weekend, meaning they haven’t scored in three of their six games since returning to action last month.

Goals have been a precious commodity all season for the Buchan outfit, who have netted 19 times in 21 matches in all competitions and 13 times in 16 league games.

McInally said: “Everyone has to try to chip and contribute and if you’re playing well enough then that’s what happens.

“Players get into good positions more often and you get more goals.

“Steven Boyd is good enough player to score goals for us, but it was always going to be tough for him up front on Saturday.

“We’ve just got to get on with it and plenty of other teams have got similar problems.”

Boyd – who started at the head of the attack against Thistle – has netted twice this season.

Ben Armour is top scorer this term with four strikes, but continues to be beset by hamstring problems.

Captain Scott Brown is next in the scoring charts with three goals.

Isaac Layne and Lyall Cameron both also scored three times during this first half of the season.

However, the former joined Dumbarton on loan last month and the latter wasn’t allowed to leave parent club Dundee for a second loan stint.

Veteran striker Derek Lyle has been mainly used as a substitute this term and has yet to score, while Kieran McGrath – who joined on loan from East Kilbride last month – is also still looking to get off the mark.

McInally added: “Ben has had problems with his hamstrings and still doesn’t seem quite right.

“Derek is maybe best coming off the bench and trying to influence games that way.

“Kieran is still chasing his match fitness a bit, we’re trying to get him up to speed, but realistically it might come too late for us this season.

“But we know, if we get the ball in the box, Kieran will score goals because he is a goalscorer.

“Although we were out of the game, one good thing about Saturday was we got some good game time into people.

“I felt Derek was quite bright when he came on and won a few headers and things.

“I’m not quite sure where we are with Ben, unless we limit his training to save him for games.

“The issue seems to be when he sprints that he’s scared he’s going to injure himself and that’s a hard one to manage.

“These are the situations you’ve got to manage and deal with and at the end of the day we played OK in the first half on Saturday and could have been ahead.

“There’s no point in being despondent, you’ve got move on because there’s no time to dwell on stuff.”

Meanwhile, McInally expects to be without Ryan Conroy for the next couple of weeks after he sustained a hamstring injury in the first half against Partick Thistle.

He said: “It’s his hamstring, so it will be a couple of weeks I’d imagine.”