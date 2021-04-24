Peterhead take big step towards survival with victory against Clyde

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead took another step towards League One survival by beating Clyde 3-0 at Balmoor.

Scott Brown’s penalty and a double from Hamish Ritchie secured the points for the Blue Toon, who had to play the last 26 minutes with 10 men after Jason Brown was sent off.

The Buchan side are now safe from automatic relegation and with three fixtures left are seven points clear of Dumbarton, who occupy the relegation play-off place, and six points ahead of eight-placed Clyde.

Jim McInally made one change to the side which defeated Falkirk on Tuesday night with Simon Ferry returning to the side and Jordon Brown dropping to the bench.

First half

Steven Boyd had the first effort after 90 seconds but his strike from 20 yards was well over and on four minutes Scott Brown curled narrowly wide from similar range after neat build-up play.

At the other end Clyde threatened with David Goodwillie finding Lewis Jamieson in space, but his shot was straight at goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

Peterhead had another effort from long range in the 11th minute, but Ritchie’s effort was also off target.

Boyd was next to have a go with a free-kick from 25 yards which also drifted wide and that was about it in terms of first half efforts.

Second half

The second period started in pretty scrappy fashion, but the Blue Toon took the lead on 54 minutes.

Boyd’s quick throw-in sent Andrew McCarthy into the area and as he cut the ball back he was taken out by Kevin Nicoll.

Referee Steven Reid pointed to the spot and captain Scott Brown stepped up and slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner.

Two minutes later Peterhead made it 2-0 when Kieran Freeman’s deep free-kick into the area was flicked on by Jason Brown and Hamish Ritchie was first to react with a composed finish past David Mitchell.

It was the first time the Buchan side had scored two goals since a 2-1 win over East Fife on December 12.

But on 64 minutes the home side were reduced to 10 men when Jason Brown picked up a second yellow card in the space of a few minutes for a foul on Jamieson.

Despite having the numerical disadvantage Peterhead added a third goal to make the three points safe on 73 minutes.

Bully Wee defender Craig Howie was short with a back-pass after being put under pressure by Ritchie and the midfielder gathered possession, drove into the area, sidestepped a couple of challenges and calmly slotted home from 14 yards.

Clyde kept pushing in the closing stages and sub Martin McNiff sent a header into the side-netting in the dying embers after the visitors had worked a short corner routine.