Hamish Ritchie delighted to help Peterhead take a major step towards League One safety

Hamish Ritchie was delighted to fire Peterhead a step closer to survival.

The on-loan Inverurie Locos midfielder netted a second half brace as the Blue Toon defeated Clyde at Balmoor.

The victory means the Buchan side can no longer be automatically relegated and with three games to go are now seven points clear of Dumbarton who occupy the relegation play-off spot and six ahead of the Bully Wee in eighth.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Ritchie, 23, said: “It was a good performance from the boys. We knew what we had to do and the importance of the three points.

“East Fife beat Dumbarton as well so everything went our way and it’s an important win.

“We’re in a good position and Dumbarton and Clyde still have to play each other so at least one of them will have to drop points there.

“First half I didn’t think I did very well, I didn’t really get on the ball much.

“My first goal was quite lucky, Jason won a good header at the back post and it fell nicely for me.

“It’s the third goal I’ve scored like that I think.

“I’m not really sure what happened for my second goal. One defender came in and I just thought I’d keep running and hope that he commits and then I dropped the shoulder and he dived in and I was able to toe poke it home.”

Ritchie’s career to date is an interesting tale.

He signed for Inverurie after returning to the north-east following four years at university in America.

With the Highland League season being curtailed he has barely played for Locos, he was loaned to Cove at the end of October, but made only one appearance in a month at the Balmoral Stadium.

Since joining Peterhead in March he has been a regular and has enjoyed his time at Balmoor.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

He added: “I’ve loved every minute of it. I had a long period out and the Highland League was stop-start.

“I think I only played one full Highland League game, but I’m delighted to be here, the boys have been great with me.

“We’re lucky to be playing because a lot of other people would love to be in the same position and I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“Luckily the gaffer has given me a chance in the team and I’m delighted to play.”

Peterhead shaded the first half, but were limited to efforts from outside the box which didn’t trouble Clyde goalkeeper David Mitchell.

The Blue Toon made the breakthrough on 54 minutes with Scott Brown scoring from the penalty spot after Andrew McCarthy had been fouled by Kevin Nicoll.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 with Kieran Freeman’s long free-kick into the box headed down by Jason Brown and Ritchie was on hand to finish.

On 64 minutes Peterhead were reduced to 10 men with Jason Brown receiving a second yellow card from referee Steven Reid for a foul on Ross Cunningham.

The defender had been booked just a few minutes earlier for retaliating after Ally Love caught him with his studs.

But any hope Clyde had of mounting a comeback was snuffed out on 73 minutes.

Ritchie put pressure on Craig Howie and collected his poor pass before waltzing into the area, evading a couple of challenges and finishing from 14 yards.