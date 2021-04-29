Peterhead defeat East Fife to secure their League One status

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead will play League One football again next season after beating East Fife 3-1.

Goals from Derek Lyle, Andrew McDonald and Daniel Strachan gave the Blue Toon the points at Bayview.

The Buchan outfit’s victory – their third in succession – means with two games to go they can’t finish in the relegation play-off spot.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally made five changes to the side which beat Clyde on Saturday.

Niah Payne, Steven Boyd, Simon Ferry and Steven Boyd dropped to the bench while Jason Brown was suspended.

McDonald, Jordon Brown, Derryn Kesson, Ben Armour and Lyle came in.

Meanwhile, before the game East Fife were hit with an £11,000 fine – £10,000 of which is suspended – by the SPFL for not playing their game against Clyde on Tuesday night after a Bully Wee player tested positive for Covid-19 shortly before kick-off.

That match has now been rescheduled for next Thursday.

Fifers strike first but visitors respond

After a purposeful start the Blue Toon fell behind on 18 minutes.

Kieran Freeman failed to deal with a ball into the box and with goalkeeper Lenny Wilson having come off his line looking to gather, Aaron Dunsmore was able to slot home from an acute angle.

Kesson had two decent efforts from the edge of the area in the first quarter, one which drifted wide and another straight at goalkeeper Jordan Hart.

The visitors’ had an even better chance just after the half hour mark with Andrew McCarthy capitalising on a Ross Dunlop mistake to race through on goal, but Hart managed to parry his low strike.

Shortly before half-time Kyle Bailey headed a Ross Davidson shot off the line following a spell of East Fife pressure.

But on 42 minutes Peterhead equalised with Danny Strachan slipping in Armour down the right flank and his cutback was neatly finished at the front post by Lyle.

McDonald’s thunderbolt

Just 75 seconds into the second period the Blue Toon took the lead.

McCarthy won a free-kick 25 yards out and defender McDonald stepped up and hammered a left-footed shot into the left corner.

In response Scott Agnew fired straight at Wilson after good set-up play from Davidson.

East Fife kept trying to probe but Peterhead’s defence, led by McDonald and Bailey, were holding firm.

The Blue Toon went close to a third with 20 minutes left with Scott Brown’s serving strike drifting over from 20 yards.

On 77 minutes Peterhead made the points safe. Strachan found Hamish Ritchie, who nutmegged a defender with his pass which teed up Strachan to finish from the right side of the area.