Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish FA will be contacted about an incident involving former Peterhead midfielder David Cox and Stenhousemuir captain Jonathan Tiffoney.

Cox left at half-time during the game between his club Albion Rovers and Stenny last night, saying he was quitting football after alleged remarks made to him regarding his mental health.

The 32-year-old has been backed by Rovers, who stated their players would have left the field had they heard the comment, with Cox starting the game as a substitute.

Back Onside, a Scottish charity supporting mental health, tweeted a statement in support of Cox, who is one of their patrons.

David, Scottish football is behind you. Stay strong.#WeStandWithDavidCox https://t.co/3rHVBiIRbB — Albion Rovers FC (@albionrovers) April 29, 2021

A club statement from Stenhousemuir read: “The club is aware of a verbal altercation that took place between players from both Stenhousemuir and Albion Rovers during tonight’s match.

“We have spoken to the players involved, David Cox (Albion Rovers) who was on the bench, and Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) who was playing. Both players are making claims of serious and wholly inappropriate comments being made during the game that have implications for player wellbeing and mental health.

“Whilst we accept that things can get said during a game, we believe the allegations are sufficiently serious enough to merit a more detailed investigation. We will be referring this to the Scottish FA tomorrow and will work with them and our colleagues at Albion Rovers to investigate the incident.”

Rovers won the game 1-0.

Cox has been open regarding his struggles with mental health in the past. He made 73 appearances between 2013 and 2015 for Peterhead and has also played for Forfar, Annan Athletic, Cowdenbeath, Airdrieonians and Montrose.