Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager John Hughes has backed Brora Rangers’ hopes of competing in the pyramid play-offs this season.

The Highland League side are waiting on the outcome of an SPFL meeting on Monday, to determine whether their game against Kelty Hearts and subsequently League Two’s bottom club will go ahead.

The SPFL stated on Friday they could not confirm the dates for the play-off at this stage as they had a number of issues to consider. Brora chairman William Powrie remains optimistic that the winner of their game with Kelty will have an opposition to face in the play-off.

County are neighbours to Brora and share a good relationship, having sent young players on loan to Dudgeon Park. Cattachs manager Steven Mackay is also a former County player.

“I’m a great believer in the pyramid system,” said Hughes. “I think a lot of clubs in Scotland were drifting and there’s a lot of investment into the Lowland and Highland League.

“When you’re putting that kind of investment in and getting success, you want the opportunity to get round the table with the big boys.

© SNS Group

“In Scottish football there’s self-preservation all over the place; I feel for Kelty and Brora and I hope it gets played.”

Hughes did not agree with the two teams being named champions after playing just three (Brora) and 13 (Kelty) games respectively.

“It would be great for Highland football,” he added. “If you look at the teams up here over the years – my own time at Inverness and the League Cup here in 2016 was absolutely fantastic.

“The Highland teams have got a massive part to play. If Brora could get up through the pyramid it would be fantastic.

“We’ve got a good relationship with Brora. We’re talking to them about pre-season games and if they’d take one or two of our young players on loan.

“Everybody has to have that opportunity. If you’re putting that investment in and meeting the criteria, there should not be any obstacles put in your way to join the league teams.”

© SNS Group

Hughes believes there is a reluctance from some of the league teams to go along with it due to feelings of self-preservation.

He added: “One hundred per cent. I listen to bits and bobs about colts teams coming in and everyone’s against it. It’s self-preservation and I totally understand it.

“In Scotland I think we’re scared of change. But if it’s for the better of Scottish football, let’s go and do it. You can always go back if it doesn’t work.

“We changed the setup of the League Cup – everyone was saying it wouldn’t work. At the start of the season it’s fantastic.”