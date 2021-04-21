John Hughes bemoans Ross County’s inability to keep back door shut after losing 3-1 to St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes says the Staggies must cut out the loss of cheap goals in their crucial final three games of the season.

County were defeated 3-1 by St Mirren at Victoria Park, which saw the Dingwall men drop into the relegation play-off spot after being leapfrogged by Kilmarnock.

County had led through Jordan White’s first half strike, however second half goals by Lee Erwin, Ilkay Durmus and Jamie McGrath took the points to Paisley.

Hughes says the Staggies must find the solution to the “fundamental” issues which he feels have plagued them all season.

Lee Erwin (right), netted for St MirrenHughes said: “I felt the first half was probably even, maybe St Mirren had a wee bit more of the ball.

“We got our goal and I felt we were at it, we were on the front foot and everything we worked on was coming to fruition.

“Jordan Tillson had a shot in the first half which the goalkeeper got up to the top corner to turn over. If that went in it might have given us a wee bit going in at half time.

“In the second half it was the same story, we cannot keep that back door shut. For me it was not great goals and that’s taking nothing away from St Mirren, but they were self inflicted.

“Every time we are saying that everyone says it must be the defence, but it’s from the front as well. That’s our first line of defence, getting tackles in and pressing.

“In the second half I felt we ran out of legs a wee bit. When you look at the goals, for the first one it came out from the goalkeeper and Jordan Tillson missed the first one, but who was the next one out? We can’t just let their player go 20 yards and cross it in. When he crosses it, it can’t be a free header.

“It’s all that kind of fundamental stuff we have to be better at, but we have been saying that all season.”

County must wait until May 1 for their next game when they make the trip to Dundee United, with Hughes urging a response from his side in the final three matches.

He added: “There is no point in talking about it and coaching it, we need to do it on the pitch. We just have to say it’s game time – we know what’s coming, and we are going to go and do it on the pitch.

“It might be a wee bit of game knowledge and experience, and the dos and don’ts of football we need.”