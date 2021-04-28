Ross County boss John Hughes urges Staggies to eradicate cheap goals to boost survival bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Hughes is urging his Ross County players to stop making life so simple for opponents as the club prepares for a crunch triple-header.

The Staggies manager is licking his lips at the prospect of facing Scottish Cup semi-finalists Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

That upbeat mood is despite the Dingwall team being in real trouble in 11th spot in the Premiership after four winless league games on the spin.

The 3-1 home defeat against St Mirren on April 21, their last outing, firmly fixed them into the relegation play-off position. They are two points poorer than Kilmarnock but three points ahead of rock-bottom rivals Hamilton.

With just three games left, the heat is on at Victoria Park and leaking 64 goals throughout the campaign, which is the worst in the division, has plunged them into the danger zone.

Hughes, who took over from Stuart Kettlewell in December, knows that they have to get smarter and tighter in every situation.

He said: “It’s too easy to score against us so I don’t think I was too wide of the mark with what I said after the last game (in terms of criticism).

“Getting a reaction has never been a problem, they always come back for more because they are honest and hard-working.

“We are just becoming a wee bit unstuck at the moment, but when it is good nine times out of 10 we’ll win.

“But it’s the inconsistency doing it that’s the problem.

“We are not losing good football goals, they’re too cheap.”

Saturday’s hosts Dundee United were devastating in their 3-0 demolition of Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup on Sunday and Hughes is thinking of mixing his formation up for the Tayside trip.

He is confident, however, if they keep the door as tight as possible they have match-winners to shoot them towards what could be a massive three points.

He said: “I said tongue in cheek before the St Mirren game could we play 12 men because we always seem to be a man short?

“Do we play five at the back? “That takes one from the midfield.

“Do we take one from up front? It is what it is.

“It would help if we could keep a clean sheet and stay in the game as long as we can.

“I think we have got players at the club who are goalscorers in terms of Billy Mckay, Oli Shaw and big Jordan White. If the chances fall, then I am confident they can nick one.”

After Tannadice, County complete their Premiership survival assault with a home clash with Hamilton on May 12 before finishing at Motherwell on showdown Sunday, May 16.

Kilmarnock, who bowed out of the Scottish Cup on penalties against St Mirren on Monday, are sweating over a foot injury sustained by red-hot striker Kyle Lafferty, who sat out that last eight tie after scoring 10 times since joining in six matches.

They are away to Motherwell on Saturday, while Accies travel to Paisley to face the elated Buddies.