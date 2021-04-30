Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Hughes is not frightened by the prospect of Dundee United’s strongest team taking on his Ross County side in tomorrow’s Tayside tussle in the Premiership.

United, fired by a Marc McNulty brace and a Ryan Edwards goal, crushed Aberdeen 3-0 in the Scottish Cup last eight on Sunday and have understandably been widely praised for a swashbuckling display.

That game came just five days after a much-changed Tangerines team fell to a 3-0 league loss at Kilmarnock.

United manager Micky Mellon could shuffle the pack again with their semi-final against Hibs a week tomorrow.

County manager Hughes, however, said: “I don’t expect big Dundee United changes.

I think Micky will keep them ticking over.

© SNS Group

“If we are to stay in this league, we have to beat the best. We are preparing for everything. We have played Dundee United here and they beat us 2-0 here, but we beat ourselves with the goals we gave away. There was not much in it and we could have nicked it. That was roughly the same team that played the other night.

“They were fantastic at Aberdeen and I take my hat off to them. As a player you want to take on the best. No matter what team they put out we will have to be at our best to give us a chance to pick up three points.”

Hughes, whose group are two points adrift of 10th-placed Kilmarnock and three ahead of basement boys Hamilton, pinpointed United’s attacking threats, who will keep his players on their toes.

He said: “United have got good players such as Marc McNulty, Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark up front. They have experience and Micky has built a good team.

“Everyone knows their jobs and what they are doing. Eight times out of 10 it is the same players in there each week and that’s why he might rest a few with a chance of a Scottish Cup final. He might be afraid of suffering injuries. That’s his prerogative. I look after my team.”

“It is all about picking the right team and tactics to make sure Dundee United knows they are in a game. The league position shows they are probably a better team and the cup runs shows that but Hibs, Celtic and Aberdeen are better than us but it doesn’t mean you are going to win the game.

“We need to be at it, clever, calculated and do everything to get the three points.”

© SNS Group

Experienced flair player Michael Gardyne, who scored in the recent 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock, was picked out for praise by Hughes, who also urged the ex-United man to maintain high levels.

“Probably over the last three or four weeks he has been our best player. But Midge has an awful habit of sitting back and resting on his laurels. What I want him to do is to go up and go again. Keep driving and driving. He has been good.”