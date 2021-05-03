Ross County forward Jordan White hails ‘massive’ victory for Staggies in survival push

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jordan White says Ross County will be ready for their showdown with Premiership escape masters Hamilton as the two relegation rivals prepare for an epic clash next week.

The Staggies striker, who scored in a 2-1 win against Accies in his debut for the club in February, was in sparkling form to net in Saturday’s highly valuable 2-0 win away to Dundee United.

White was picked out for praise by manager John Hughes for leading the line well and scoring the opener, which was added to by Alex Iacovitti.

The result moved County ahead of Kilmarnock into 10th spot after Killie lost 2-0 at Motherwell, but Accies, who visit Dingwall next Wednesday for the teams’ penultimate game of the season, are just three points behind after defeating St Mirren 2-1 in Paisley.

After taking his goal tally to four in County colours, White said of Hamilton, who have defied the odds of dropping annually for the past seven seasons: “You just want them to go away at times!

“But at the end of the day, fair play to them, they keep battling away and they’ve got an unbelievable win against St Mirren.

“Their tails will be up when they come to Dingwall. Both teams will fancy it and it will be a great game.

© SNS Group

“We know what’s at stake. At the end of the day, you can only concentrate on what you do.”

Moving up from the relegation play-off position has given everyone at Victoria Park further belief that they can secure their safety by getting points in their last two matches, against Hamilton and Motherwell.

The manner of the performance against Dundee United also lifts the confidence after losing 3-1 to St Mirren in their last fixture.

Former Inverness forward White stressed: “It had everything from us.

“We were disappointed last week against St Mirren and I think it was frustrating because when we took the lead, we didn’t manage the game as well as we could have. Against Dundee United, we did everything brilliantly.

“We got ahead, we didn’t just sit back, we went again and got another goal. We really nullified everything they had and it really worked for us.

“It’s massive to get up to tenth but it doesn’t matter if you don’t go and back it up next week.

“Back-to-back wins have been hard to come by, but if we could do that it would be huge.

“I don’t need to tell you how big a game it is against Hamilton, but everyone will be ready for it.”

He added: “It’s massive to keep a clean sheet because they’ve been few and far between this season.

“It gives the defence a big boost. We defend as a team and score as a team. We’ve done that perfectly against Dundee United.”