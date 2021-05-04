Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County delivered a fantastic win and a good performance against Dundee United in their battle against relegation.

I remember speaking to John Hughes outside the ground a few weeks ago and the thing that worried him the most was keeping a clean sheet.

He was always confident of getting goals, but keeping a clean sheet – that would help them win games. It was their first clean sheet in a while and John was spot on. They got a couple of goals and deserved their win.

It was needed, as Hamilton then went and pulled it out of the bag against St Mirren to keep it alive. Everything is to play for a week Wednesday in Dingwall, when the two sides play each other.

If County win that they might even manage to avoid the play-off, which would be fantastic. There’s a few permutations; they’ve got Hamilton at home and Motherwell away, so they don’t really want to be going to Motherwell trying to get a win, as they’re playing quite well.

They’ve got home advantage and playing a Hamilton off the back of a good result themselves. They’re both fighting for their lives and this is what makes the end-of-season games so exciting. I just wish it was this week.

It is Hamilton-Kilmarnock on the final day of the season – those two will eat each other up. They’ve got this thing behind them where they always escape relegation, but I think this is the closest they’ve come to it.

County have got the points advantage and it’s not over if they get beat by Hamilton. But if they win that game they could stay clear of it.

I’m not sure whether John would bite your hand off for a play-off at the minute as they’re sitting third-bottom. But at the end of the day you gang up on the team at the bottom – you want Hamilton down and Ross County can put them down on Wednesday.

I was involved in a relegation battle as a player down in England. I remember at Huddersfield having to beat Wimbledon at home – they had won the Championship and were up for a wee jolly. We beat them 3-0, but it’s horrible. You just want to go away on your holidays.

Ross County want to go into the last game knowing they’re safe. That would be the ideal situation.

Brora Rangers deserve to get their opportunity

© SNS Group

I’m pleased to see Brora Rangers get their chance at the pyramid play-offs.

I know there were complaints from Brechin, but I don’t think they’ve got anything to complain about. They’ve been bottom for two seasons now and Brora were unlucky not to get a chance at the play-offs last year.

I think they’re ready for it. I know they haven’t played much, but that didn’t count for a lot against Hearts. They’ve got a good mentality and it’ll be a tough game, but it’s exciting to think Brora have got a chance of getting into the football league.

It’s alright for Brechin to complain, but there were a lot of teams complaining last year – Partick and Hearts for example – but it would be good for north football to have another team in the SPFL.

Old Trafford protests a step too far

© Andy Barton/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11886444i)

It was shocking to see the protests at Old Trafford. They were interviewing people outside the stadium, the good Man United fans, who didn’t have a clue people were going into the ground and on to the pitch.

They were on TV saying they were ashamed of that and that wasn’t what they were there for. They were there to protest; throwing flares and damaging the place is not what protesting is about.

There’s definitely something wrong and they obviously feel irked about the owners. But you don’t like seeing people on the park and throwing cans of beer at people.

I saw the scenes of the police backing them off and it looked like a riot. I’m sure the police would let them go if they stood there with their placards, but they looked like a threatening crowd.

During my time at Aberdeen, we had things when Roy Aitken was here with groups of crowds. When managers aren’t doing well and fans think it’s time for them to go, there’s always a few hundred outside the stadium waiting. We had it at Caley Thistle with Richie Foran as well.

As long as they’re behaving themselves, I’ve got no problem with protesting. They want what’s best for their club and sometimes they force the board into a change. That’s what Man Utd fans are looking for.

Whether the owners bow to that or not, I’m not sure.