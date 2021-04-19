Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whoever emerges victorious from the League One and Two play-off battles will have truly earned the glory of promotion.

After cramming in at least seven games between March 20 and this week to get their pre-split fixtures done on time, teams now face a further four games in 10 days before the play-offs get under way.

Any teams making it to the final of the respective play-offs face a further four games in 10 days before their season comes to an end – and it may all be for nought.

Clubs in League One and League Two pushed for a split in the leagues to make it fairer, when it became clear that the original 27-game schedule was not going to be feasible.

However, I doubt any of the clubs would have imagined the schedule being as packed as it is.

Managers have said they have little else to do but get on with it and they were aware of the punishing schedule.

But there has been little flexibility shown by the governing bodies in terms of extending the season, particularly when dealing with part-time players.

As well as balancing work and family lives, some have been playing three times a week and having travel around the country thrown into the equation as well.

Cove have been hit with injuries to Harry Milne and Jamie Masson, both sustaining ankle ligament injuries which have ruled them out for the remainder of the campaign.

Elgin City have, so far, not had too many issues to deal with, as Rory MacEwan returned to the squad for the weekend, but they have a number of players who travel up from the central belt.

They same can be said for Peterhead, with the majority of Jim McInally’s squad based outwith the north-east. The Blue Toon are already without Ryan Conroy and Alan Cook, with Gary Fraser (knee) ruled out for until next season.

Both Cove and Elgin have aspirations of getting promoted from their respective divisions. For managers Paul Hartley and Gavin Price, keeping their squad fit and ready to go is going to be half the battle for them.

Time on the training ground will be limited, which might be preferable for the players, but it reduces the amount of time managers have to put things right or make little tweaks.

If you get on a good run it can be great, as the momentum keeps rolling and you cannot wait for the next fixture to come.

However, if things head south and you cannot arrest a slump, then you could be in serious trouble.

As has been said many a time it has been a season like no other and clubs are just looking to get through this, before hopefully returning to a normal schedule for 2021-22.

But there is still a significant amount to play for in the last month of games. It will almost certainly be a case of last man standing.