League One: East Fife boss Darren Young backs players after Clyde game postponed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tonight’s League One encounter between Clyde and East Fife was postponed after a Clyde player tested positive for Covid-19.

Both sets of players were on the pitch at Broadwood and warming up for the match when an initial delay of 15 minutes to the 7pm kick-off was announced.

After a lengthy discussion between both sets of management teams, the game was postponed.

A Clyde statement read: “The club can confirm that, following a positive Covid-19 test in the squad tonight, a review was conducted by the Joint Response Group, who subsequently confirmed that the match could go ahead.

“However, East Fife took the decision not to fulfil the fixture, leaving the referee with no option but to postpone the match.

“The club will make further comment when possible.”

‘I’ll back my players to the hilt’

East Fife boss Darren Young, the former Aberdeen captain, backed his players’ decision to refuse to play the match.

He told the Fife Free Press: “One of their players has come back as testing positive and found out 40 minutes ago.

“Why it has happened that late towards a game I don’t have a clue.

“The guy in question, whoever that may be, was on one of the buses up to Peterhead on Saturday and may well have passed it on, we don’t know.

“He was also in changing tonight and done the warm up as well until they found out about the test and sent him away.

“I possibly would have been ok to play but I needed to speak to the players and the chairman.

“The chairman was a no and and then when I spoke to the guys, three or four of them have partners who are pregnant so I definitely could not put guys like that at risk.

“The boys were also saying that if they played against players who have been around this guy then they might have to self isolate through the track and trace.

“Will their employer pay them if they can’t work for 10 or 12 days?

“So that was it and I’ll back my players to the hilt.

“The decision was no.”