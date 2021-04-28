SFA and SPFL announce Scottish football social media boycott this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish football has united to support a boycott of social media this weekend.

Clubs across the country will join the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women’s Football and PFA Scotland in switching-off all social media activity from 3pm on Friday and until 11.59pm on Monday.

The boycott of social media is in response to racist and discriminatory abuse online aimed at players, staff, supporters and others associated with the game.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Discrimination of any kind has absolutely no place in Scottish football and the online abuse received by some of those involved in our national game is absolutely abhorrent.

“The SPFL is committed to ensuring that Scottish football is inclusive and welcoming to all.

“Players and supporters from diverse backgrounds have played, and continue to play, an enormously positive and valued role in our game.

“Diversity is part of what makes Scottish football what it is, it should be protected and championed.

“As a society, we all have a responsibility to stamp out abusive behaviour and ensure that everyone, regardless of background, can enjoy football in this country without fear of receiving hate-filled messages online.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “The Scottish FA is encouraged that football has united against the growing scourge of online abuse and we are proud to play our part in supporting the social media boycott.”

Scottish Women’s Football chair Vivienne MacLaren said: “The exposure the women’s game continues to get across all media channels is extremely exciting for us all.

“What has sadly come along with this wider reach has been an increase in abusive and discriminatory language targeted at those involved in our game.

“This has been particularly prevalent on social media and we have made it very clear we will not tolerate this.

“We hope that this action reminds media owners that they must stand up to this abusive behaviour and make perpetrators think twice.”