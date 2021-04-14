Nairn golfer Sandy Scott forced to withdraw from Walker Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nairn golfer Sandy Scott has with withdrawn from the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team due to a wrist injury.

It is a major blow for captain Stuart Wilson as Scott is the highest-placed player in the GB&I team in the amateur rankings at number seven in the world.

Scott won two-and-a-half points in GB&I’s defeat to the United States at Royal Liverpool in 2019.

First reserve Jack Dyer will take Scott’s place in the side to play the United States of America at Seminole Golf Club on May 8 and 9.

What a shame that our own @sahnscott has had to withdraw from the GB&I Walker Cup team due to a wrist injury. Let’s hope you are back on the course soon, Sandy. We wish captain Stuart Wilson and his team all the very best at Seminole next month. pic.twitter.com/yBQ9QnIUiE — The Nairn Golf Club (@NairnGolfClub) April 14, 2021

Jake Bolton moves to first reserve with USA-based Englishman Joe Pagdin added as second reserve.

Representing Florida State University, Pagdin has achieved top ten finishes in the Florida Gators Invitational this season and in 2020, the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods and Western Amateur Championship.

He has also represented GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy and England in the R&A Boys’ Home Internationals and the European Boys Amateur Team Championship.

The Great Britain and Ireland team

Barclay Brown (20, Hallamshire, England)

Jack Dyer (23, Boyce Hill, England)

Alex Fitzpatrick (22, Hallamshire, England)

Angus Flanagan (21, St George’s Hill, England)

Ben Jones (21, Northamptonshire County, England)

Matty Lamb (23, Hexham, England)

Joe Long (23, Lansdown, England)

John Murphy (22, Kinsale, Ireland)

Mark Power (20, Kilkenny, Ireland)

Ben Schmidt (18, Rotherham, England)

Reserves

1. Jake Bolton (22, Ogbourne Downs, England)

2. Joe Pagdin (19, Lake Nona, USA)

Captain: Stuart Wilson (43, Forfar, Scotland)