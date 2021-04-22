Stephen Gallacher: Stewart Cink’s golfing renaissance has provided plenty of inspiration

Something went wrong - please try again later.

I have been hugely impressed and inspired by Stewart Cink after his second victory of the PGA Tour’s season.

The 47-year-old followed up his Safeway Open success in September with a dominant display at the RBC Heritage.

He won by four strokes on Sunday to claim his second win in only 15 events.

The victory has taken him inside the world’s top 50 and he is sitting third in the FedEx Cup standings.

His win on Sunday wasn’t a massive shock to me because he played brilliantly at The Masters and finished tied 12th alongside Robert MacIntyre to earn an invite back next year.