Former Scotland amateur international Paul Shields joins Kings Links Golf Centre in Aberdeen

Former Scotland amateur international Paul Shields has joined the Kings Links Golf Centre as their new trainee professional.

The 30-year-old from Cambuslang, who has played on the European Challenge Tour and the EuroPro Tour, is relishing the move to Aberdeen.

He said: “I’m delighted with my new role at the Kings Links Golf Centre and I’m excited by the challenge of working in a busy golf environment.

“The facility at the Kings Links is second to none and the support they can give me to develop my skills will be invaluable to my long term future in the industry.”

The centre’s director of golf Paul Girvan said: “Paul’s vast experience as a player, enthusiastic approach, willingness to learn and infectious personality will be a great asset to the golf centre.”

Meanwhile, Fraser Clarke has been promoted to head teaching professional at the Kings Links Golf Centre.

Clarke has been working at the facility for seven years.