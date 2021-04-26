Thursday, May 6th 2021 Show Links
Clydebank’s Chris Maclean leads after opening round of Royal Dornoch Masters

By Andy Skinner
April 26, 2021, 6:00 pm
Defending champion Chris Maclean holds the lead after the opening round of this year’s Royal Dornoch Masters.

Maclean, who is from Clydebank, recorded a five-under-par round of 65 to top the leaderboard following the first round of the two-day Tartan Pro Tour event

It was an impressive return to the Highlands for Maclean, who triumphed in last year’s event courtesy of a play-off win over Craig Lee in September, with his opening round including three birdies in the space of five holes on his back nine.

Maclean is a shot clear in the lead, with Kieran Cantley and Paul O’Hara in joint second place after recording four-under-par rounds of 66.

Jack McDonald and Robbie Morrison have a share of fourth place, having both started with two-under-par 68s.

Tournament host Paul Lawrie is also under par, with the 1999 Open champion ending the day one-under with a 69.

Lawrie is joined on one-under-par by Philip Mclean, John Henry, Chris Robb, John Gallagher and Sean Lawrie.

 

