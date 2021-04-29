North-east golfer Michele Thomson finishes tied second in Rose Ladies Series curtain-raiser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson finished tied second in the opening event of the Rose Ladies Series at West Lancashire Golf Club.

Thomson shot a level par round of 72 to finish one shot adrift of winner Gabriella Cowley who claimed the top prize of £10,000 thanks to her one-under 71.

Gemma Clews also carded a 72, while Heather MacRae, Becky Morgan and Becky Brewerton were one shot further back in tied fourth.

Thomson said: “Happy with my performance on a cold and windy day. Putter was slightly cold.”

T2nd today @RoseLadiesGolf @WestLancsGC 😃 Happy with my performance on a cold and windy day. Putter was just slightly cold. Thankyou @JustinRose99 and everyone involved for putting the tour together once again. Congrats @gabscowley 👏 Biggest Thankyou to dad. Caddy/driver ❤️ pic.twitter.com/976YAWA9aa — Michele Thomson (@micheletgolf) April 29, 2021

The Rose Ladies Series was established last year as the brainchild of Ladies European Tour player Liz Young with Justin and Kate Rose providing the support to transform the one-off event at Brokenhurst Manor into a seven-event series.

There are 11 events this year with the final taking place at Bearwood Lakes Golf Club on September 25.