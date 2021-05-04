Leading trio join the field for 2021 Scottish Open at Renaissance Club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three of the world’s top 10 golfers have confirmed their intention to take part in this summer’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Americans Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele will be joined by multiple Rolex Series winner Tyrrell Hatton at the Renaissance Club from July 8-11.

World number six Morikawa, who won the US PGA Championship last year, and world number four Schauffele, who finished third in the Masters last month, will be making their debut in the event.

Morikawa said: “I’m excited to play in Scotland for the first time. I’m looking forward to making my debut in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and playing in the Home of Golf. I’ve heard a lot about the tournament, and it will be a lot of fun to tee it up on the European Tour again.”

Schauffele’s appearance at the Renaissance Club will be his first in Scotland since he competed in the Open at Carnoustie in 2018, finishing tied for second place behind Francesco Molinari.

He said: “I have great memories of playing in Scotland a few years ago at Carnoustie, so I hope to rekindle some of that form and find myself in contention at the Renaissance Club.

“It’s a tournament with a proud history and I’d love to add my name to the list of great champions as I prepare to tee it up at The Open again.”

The Americans will be joined by world number eight Hatton who will be going in search of a record fifth Rolex Series title and his second of the season following his success at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.

He started the 2021 Race to Dubai with victory in Abu Dhabi, adding to the Rolex Series titles he won at the 2017 Italian Open, 2019 Turkish Airlines Open and the BMW PGA Championship last season.

Hatton has enjoyed success in Scotland previously having won his first European Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2016 and then successfully defending his title the following year.

He also finished second behind Sweden’s Alex Noren at the Scottish Open at Castle Stuart in 2016.

Hatton said: “Winning my first European Tour title in Scotland was a huge milestone and something I will always remember. It would be special to add the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open title to my achievements in the Home of Golf.

“I’ve had chances at the Scottish Open before, so I’m looking forward to playing at the Renaissance Club again and hopefully I can find myself in position to win another title that week.”